Musk rips Liz Warren after Twitter spat: 'If you could die by irony, she would be dead'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk ripped Sen. Elizabeth Warren following the pair's recent Twitter spat, took a jab at CNN, and slammed wokeness in a wide-ranging interview.

"She struck first, obviously. She called me a freeloader and a grifter who doesn’t pay taxes, basically," Musk said of Warren in an interview with satirical website the Babylon Bee published Wednesday. "I’m literally paying the most tax than any individual in history has ever paid this year, ever, and she doesn’t pay taxes, basically. And her salary is paid for by the taxpayer like me. If you could die by irony, she would be dead."

The pair's Twitter spat unfolded on Dec. 13, when Musk was named Time’s Person of Year.

"Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else," Warren tweeted, accompanied by a link to an article on Time’s announcement.

"You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason," Musk fired back on Twitter. "Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen."

Musk is the world’s wealthiest person, with a net worth of $245 billion as of Wednesday, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index .

He revealed this week that he will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year, which could be the largest individual payment made to the IRS in U.S. history.

He also took a jab at CNN during the interview, saying he's not "perverted enough" to appear on the network. Longtime CNN producer John Griffin was fired this month after he was arrested by the FBI and charged "with three counts of using a facility of interstate commerce to attempt to entice minors to engage in unlawful sexual activity."

The billionaire also took aim at wokeness in the interview, calling it "hateful" and "divisive."

"Wokeness basically wants to make comedy illegal, which is not cool," Musk said. "I mean, Chappelle, like, what the f–k? Trying to shut down Chappelle? Come on, man. That’s crazy. So, do we want a humorless society that is simply rife with condemnation and hate, basically?"

"At its heart, wokeness is divisive, exclusionary, and hateful. It basically gives mean people … a shield to be mean and cruel, armored in false virtue," Musk said.

