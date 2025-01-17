Progressive senators weigh in on prospect of 32-hour workweek

The Congressional Progressive Staff Association asked congressional leaders this week to reduce aides' workweeks to 32 hours during weeks their bosses are not in town, but far-left senators are split on the idea of a shortened workweek in general.

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who previously introduced legislation proposing a 32-hour workweek nationwide, made his case for the idea to FOX Business' Hillary Vaughn Thursday.

"We're seeing massive income and wealth inequality, people on top doing phenomenally well. And we're seeing huge advances in artificial intelligence and technology. ... I want to see those advances in technology that make you a more productive worker to benefit you and not just billionaires," Sanders said. "And one way we can do that is move to a 32-hour workweek without loss of pay."

When asked how businesses are going to afford a 32-hour work week and if they would have to hire someone to work the extra day, Sanders did not respond.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., dismissed the progressive staffers' request for a shorter workweek as a "terrible idea."

"My staff works their heart out because that's what it means to go into public service, and I am deeply grateful for the work they do," Warren told FOX Business. "The 32-hour workweek is a terrible idea, but I do understand most of my staff hasn't seen a 42-hour workweek in months and months and months because they come in and work for the American people hour after hour after hour.

"They deliver from their hearts, and I am grateful for that."