Elon Musk says he’ll step down as Twitter CEO when he finds someone ‘foolish enough to take the job’

Elon Musk on Tuesday revealed what it would take for him to formally step down as the head of Twitter.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!" Musk tweeted. "After that, I will just run the software & servers team."

The tweet followed another message from Sunday, polling users whether he should step down as head of Twitter – garnering 57.5% votes in the affirmative.

Musk promised to abide by the poll results but was silent Monday and whether he planned to follow through with his pledge.

Musk has faced growing calls to step down as CEO from the company he acquired in late October for $44 billion.

Tesla shareholders have questioned whether he has been too distracted on Twitter as the stock price has plummeted in recent weeks. Shares of Tesla are down 35% since Musk took over Twitter, costing investors billions.

Tesla’s market value was more than $1.1 trillion on April 1 – the last trading day before Musk disclosed he was buying Twitter shares. The company has since lost 58% of its value, at a time when rival automakers are cutting in on Tesla’s dominant share of electric vehicle sales.

Musk has admitted to having too much on his plate, and hinted he would look for a Twitter CEO. He said Sunday there was no successor and that "no one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive."

