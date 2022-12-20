Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Elon Musk

Elon Musk says he’ll step down as Twitter CEO when he finds someone ‘foolish enough to take the job’

Musk polled Twitter users Sunday on whether he should step down as CEO

close
T3 Trading Group chief strategist Scott Redler and Sarge986 president Stephen Guilfoyle reveal what blue chip stocks they're buying as the bear market persists on 'The Claman Countdown.' video

Elon Musk's Twitter fiasco could be a Tesla buy signal: Scott Redler

T3 Trading Group chief strategist Scott Redler and Sarge986 president Stephen Guilfoyle reveal what blue chip stocks they're buying as the bear market persists on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Elon Musk on Tuesday revealed what it would take for him to formally step down as the head of Twitter

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!" Musk tweeted. "After that, I will just run the software & servers team." 

The tweet followed another message from Sunday, polling users whether he should step down as head of Twitter – garnering 57.5% votes in the affirmative. 

Musk promised to abide by the poll results but was silent Monday and whether he planned to follow through with his pledge. 

TWITTER FACING INCREASED SCRUTINY OVER SECURITY AND PRIVACY AMID FTC INVESTIGATION: REPORT

Musk has faced growing calls to step down as CEO from the company he acquired in late October for $44 billion. 

Tesla shareholders have questioned whether he has been too distracted on Twitter as the stock price has plummeted in recent weeks. Shares of Tesla are down 35% since Musk took over Twitter, costing investors billions. 

Elon Musk at a press conference

FILE: Elon Musk gestures as he speaks during a press conference at SpaceX's Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas on February 10, 2022.  (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Tesla’s market value was more than $1.1 trillion on April 1 – the last trading day before Musk disclosed he was buying Twitter shares. The company has since lost 58% of its value, at a time when rival automakers are cutting in on Tesla’s dominant share of electric vehicle sales. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Musk has admitted to having too much on his plate, and hinted he would look for a Twitter CEO. He said Sunday there was no successor and that "no one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive." 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 