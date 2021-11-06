Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Elon Musk

Elon Musk asks Twitter if he should sell Tesla stock

Musk tweeted that he will abide by the results of the poll

close
'The Fifth Column' podcast co-host discusses the tech titan's planned mission to Mars on 'Kennedy' video

Kmele Foster: Elon Musk is the kind of entrepreneur we need

'The Fifth Column' podcast co-host discusses the tech titan's planned mission to Mars on 'Kennedy'

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk asked his 62.5M Twitter followers Saturday in a poll if he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock.

Musk also tweeted that he "will abide by the results of the poll, whichever way it goes."

"Note, I do not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere. I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock," Musk said on Twitter.

Musk’s comments follow President Biden's proposal to Congress to tax billionaires' assets to help fund the president's economic spending plan. Musk slammed the Democratic tax proposal saying, "Eventually, they run out of other people’s money and then they come for you."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS