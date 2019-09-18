Warren stumped by Colbert on whether middle-class taxes will go up

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren dodged questions Tuesday about whether taxes will rise for middle-class Americans under her Medicare-for-all plan.

“You keep being asked in the debates, how are you going to pay for it, are you going to raise the middle-class taxes?” CBS “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert said of her universal Medicare plan. “How are you going to pay for it? Are you going to raise the middle-class taxes?”

“Costs are going to go up for the wealthiest Americans, for big corporations,” Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, began.

“Taxes what you're meaning by costs?” Colbert asked.

“Yeah. And hard-working middle-class families are going to see their costs go down,” Warren responded.

“But will their taxes go up?” Colbert pressed.

“But here’s the thing —“ Warren began.

"No, but here’s the thing,” Colbert interjected. “I’ve listened to these answers a few times before, and I just want to make a parallel suggestion for you about how you may defend the middle-class taxes that perhaps you’re not mentioning.”

Medicare-for-all is estimated to cost around $32 trillion over 10 years.