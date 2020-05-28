Trump extends National Guard coronavirus orders

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

President Trump extended orders for National Guard forces helping states combat coronavirus after pressure from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

"The men and women of the National Guard have been doing a great job fighting the" coronavirus, Trump wrote on Twitter. "This week, I will extend their Title 32 orders through mid-August, so they can continue to help States succeed in their response and recovery efforts."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had asked Trump earlier on Thursday for an extension of federal funds for National Guard forces helping the state combat coronavirus.

Whitmer's request would ensure guard members are deployed long enough to qualify federal retirement and education benefits. The June 24 end date set by FEMA would leave many guard members one day short of the required 90 days of service they would have needed.

“I want to ensure the brave men and women serving in the National Guard receive the benefits they’re entitled to and have earned," Whitmer said in a statement on Thursday.

More than 100 members of Congress sent a bipartisan letter earlier in May to Trump, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor to ask they ensure guard members are "not being inappropriately prevented from accessing the benefits earned by their service."

Whitmer's request would have extended federal pay and benefits for National Guard forces from its original June 24 cutoff date to July 31. The Michigan National Guard has assisted with performing testing, distributing personal protective equipment, food and medical supplies, and disinfecting public spaces, Whitmer said.

“I’m requesting an extension to continue utilizing the Michigan National Guard so we can safely reopen our economy while putting the health and well-being of all Michiganders first," Whitmer said in a statement.

Whitmer faced backlash for her strict coronavirus stay-at-home orders, including prohibiting private gatherings regardless of size or family ties. Although the state is beginning to reopen now, her orders prompted protests in Lansing, the state's capital.

However, increasing federal funding for states with budget problems has been a touchpoint throughout the coronavirus crisis. Michigan's general fund is expected to have a $2.7 billion shortfall in the current fiscal year, the state's Senate Fiscal Agency said earlier in May. Whitmer will take a 10 percent pay cut as well as enact rolling furloughs for 31,000 state employees.

