Gov. Whitmer's husband accused of disregarding her coronavirus travel advice by dock owner

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office is responding to accusations that her husband left Lansing for northern Michigan after Whitmer told her state to "think long and hard" before traveling to areas that reopened ahead of Memorial Day weekend to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, NorthShore Dock LLC owner Tad Dowker said Whitmer's husband asked Dowker's company to place his boat in the water last week, The Detroit News reported.

CORONAVIRUS PROTESTERS OFFER FREE HAIRCUTS AT MICHIGAN CAPITOL

"This morning, I was out working when the office called me, there was a gentleman on hold who wanted his boat in the water before the weekend," Dowker posted according to The Detroit News. "Being Memorial weekend and the fact that we started working three weeks late means there is no chance this is going to happen."

"Well our office personnel had explained this to the man and he replied, 'I am the husband to the governor, will this make a difference?'"

THIS TYPE OF CRIME IS SPIKING AS CORONAVIRUS STRANGLEHOLD TIGHTENS

A Whitmer spokesperson said Whitmer has been the victim of "wild misinformation spreading online attacking the governor and her family."

"Our practice is not to discuss the governor's or her family's personal calendar/schedules," the spokesperson said. "And we're not going to make it a practice of addressing every rumor that is spread online."

WHERE AMERICANS ARE SPENDING AND SAVING MONEY IN CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Whitmer and her husband Marc Mallory own a property in Elk Rapids in northern Michigan, according to The Detroit News. Whitmer lifted restrictions on northern Michigan last week.

"If you don't live in these regions ... think long and hard before you take a trip into them," Whitmer said on May 18. "A small spike could put the hospital system in dire straits pretty quickly."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

NorthShore Dock's Facebook page appears to be deleted, but Republicans including Michigan's House Majority Floor Leader Triston Cole contend that Whitmer has some explaining to do. Cole said he has "every reason" to believe Dowker's post, The Detroit News reported.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS