Coronavirus lockdown protesters to 'gridlock' Michigan streets

Michigan residents taking issue with their state's coronavirus lockdown measures are the latest to make their voices heard through protest with a demonstration in the state's capital planned for Wednesday.

Protesters have also gathered in Ohio and North Carolina to voice concern over the forced closure of businesses. One woman was arrested for violating the stay-at-home order at Tuesday's Reopen NC rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to The Raleigh News & Observer.

CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN PROTESTS POP UP ACROSS THE COUNTRY

The Michigan Conservative Coalition (MCC) organized Wednesday's protest as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer faces backlash for her stay-at-home orders, including prohibiting private gatherings regardless of size or family ties.

"Everyone has a right to protest and speak up," Whitmer said in a statement. "We recognize that some people are angry and frustrated, and that’s okay. The Governor will always defend everyone’s rights to free speech. We just ask those who choose to protest these orders to do so in a manner that doesn’t put their health or the health of our first responders at risk."

MCC board member Meshawn Maddock told FOX Business that the protest will include Republicans, Democrats and independents.

"Right now we are all one team. This team wants to get Michigan back to work," Maddock said.

Maddock said she wants the economy to reopen as soon as possible.

Social distancing guidelines make protesting more difficult, and MCC wants demonstrators to stay in their cars and carry out "Operation Gridlock" by creating a traffic jam around the Michigan State Capitol.

"We're not saying this is not a horrible disease or that social distancing hasn’t helped," Maddock said. "[Whitmer's] demands are unreasonable. We feel like we’re living under tyranny."

