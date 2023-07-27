Dems dismiss possible Biden impeachment inquiry: ‘No real evidence’

Democrats on Capitol Hill downplayed a possible President Biden impeachment inquiry on Wednesday after Republicans started talking openly about starting the process.

"There's no reason for an impeachment inquiry. This is simply a way that they get behind Donald Trump [and] getting behind Donald Trump is criminal," said Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., when asked by FOX Business.

The impeachment chatter stems from growing allegations that the Biden family improperly traded on their political influence, an allegation that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said could prompt an impeachment inquiry.

STUART VARNEY: BIDEN IS PLAGUED BY HUNTER'S SCANDAL, WHISPERS OF IMPEACHMENT

"You've got IRS whistleblowers saying something when it comes to government treating the Bidens different. You've got an informant claiming that the Biden family had been bribed. Should you ignore that or should investigate that? The only way you can investigate that is through an impeachment inquiry," McCarthy remarked.

Democrats, however, accused the GOP of looking for any way to dump on President Biden.

GOP REP. ESTIMATES UP TO $100M FLOWED THROUGH BIDEN FAMILY ACCOUNTS: THIS LOOKS 'SINISTER'

"I think the Republican desire to impeach someone, anyone, no matter whether there's any evidence, just shows how they have descended into chaos here," said Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

"The corruption that we're seeing is a corruption of the Republican Party that has no high crimes no misdemeanors, but just has a thirst for impeachment to satiate Donald Trump. That's all this Republican majority does is try to placate their dear leader," Schiff added.

Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., said "there's no showing of President Biden actually engaged in any wrongdoing."

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE

When asked by Fox Business why Democrats do not seem to care about the evidence that has come out suggesting the president might have been involved with Hunter's business dealings, Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., said "there's no real evidence," while Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., said "it's B.S.!"