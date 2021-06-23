Expand / Collapse search
Chase Williams

Chase Williams is a graduate of The George Washington University. He has worked at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Washington Capitals. In addition, he enjoys watching Boston sports teams, European Soccer and is an avid golfer and skier. Finally he is a fan of all dogs and has a four year old golden retriever named Bailey. 

Belmont Stakes betting on big return despite rough odds for 2021 race

The Belmont Stakes, one of the country’s oldest horse racing events, usually draws a crowd in excess of 100,000, has an economic impact on Long Island of more than $10 million and is the last jewel in the quest for thoroughbred racing’s Triple Crown. The 2021 edition will have none of those on Saturday.

Cryptocurrency crackdown by China is about more than the 'safety of people's property'

On Wednesday China echoed previous announcements, making clear in no uncertain terms that financial institutions and payment companies should not participate in any cryptocurrency-related transactions or services. The comments helped send the price of Bitcoin plummeting to its lowest price since January – $30,066,-- before recovering Thursday at around $41,000.