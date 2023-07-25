Stuart Varney: Biden is plagued by Hunter's scandal, whispers of impeachment

During his "My Take," Tuesday "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discussed the re-election challenges facing Biden, arguing the president's age and Hunter's scandals have left his campaign "marooned" and it is more likely that Democrats will replace him as their candidate.

STUART VARNEY: There are two main challenges to Biden's ability to do the job for another six years.

His age and the Hunter scandal.

GOP LAWMAKER HINTS AT BIDEN IMPEACHMENT AS HUNTER SCANDAL DEEPENS

They are closing in on him, leaving his campaign marooned.

As we've been reporting today, we hear the word "impeachment."

We may have impeachment fatigue, but Speaker McCarthy, says the evidence of corruption rises to the level where an impeachment inquiry is legit.

MCCARTHY: BIDEN CASE WILL ‘RISE TO IMPEACHMENT’ AS 16 ROMANIAN PAYMENTS ALLEGEDLY WENT TO 'SHELL COMPANIES'

The evidence may become more compelling after Hunter's business partner testifies next week.

You may have lost track of who said what to whom, but when the speaker talks "impeachment" you know it's serious.

Then there's Biden's age. The issue that won't go away.

NBC is getting into it. They quote an unnamed Democrat recounting the anxiety that rippled through the party when Biden slipped on Air Force One's stairs.

BIDEN SAYS HE'S ‘NOT THE ESSENTIAL MAN’ DURING 2024 CAMPAIGN FUNDRAISER WITH WALL STREET EXECS

"The Democratic Party needs to be responsive to what people are saying about Biden and their concerns with his age."

Adding to the uncertainty is Biden's campaign spending. He's hardly spent anything, just $1.1 million.

At the same stage, Obama's re-election had spent $11 million and Trump $10.5 million. Where is the campaign?

Biden has been pressed into a corner by investigators and whistleblowers, and pressed by his own party about his age.

It looks increasingly unlikely that he will be the Democrats' candidate, and highly unlikely that he will still be in the White House six years from now.

FOR MORE FOX BUSINESS CLICK HERE