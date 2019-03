President Trump declared a national emergency mid-February and now there’s a growing movement within the Republican Party who are opposed to the declaration.

During an interview on FOX Business’ “The Evening Edit,” Arizona Congressman Debbie Lesko, said she thinks it’s the Democrats who are off-base, not her own party.

“I think they have totally gone overboard,” she said on Friday.

Main Senator Susan Collins (R) and New Mexico Senator Tom Udall (D) are leading the effort to reverse Trump’s emergency declaration by introducing bipartisan legislation to block the president.

Trump has vowed to veto the legislation.