Trump's national emergency declaration on border wall: What's next?

The House of Representatives passed a resolution on Tuesday to block President Trump’s national emergency declaration. The Senate now has 18 days to vote on the resolution. If it passes Trump can issue his first-ever veto to kill it.

‘Benson and Harf’ co-host Guy Benson said the resolution will ultimately “stand as called” but the courts could intervene at “any moment.”

“They have to bring it up for a vote under the rules and they only need a simple majority. I think they will get that, probably with a little bit of room to spare,” Benson told FOX Business’ Kennedy on Tuesday. “Pass it down Pennsylvania Avenue to the president—he’s going veto it, ping pong it back to Congress and they would need two-thirds majorities to override that veto—they are going to be well short, I think, in both houses.”

Although Benson disagrees with the president on the need for more physical barriers at the border and is concerned about the precedent that this could set when it comes to shifting governmental budget without Congressional oversight, he is also worried about Democrat hypocrisy.

“It’s also a bit charming to listen to Nancy Pelosi claim that this is not about politics, it’s only about the constitution," he said. "She and other Democrats and leadership in particular cheered with pom poms when President Obama abused his executive authority over and over again especially on immigration—they were totally fine with it.”