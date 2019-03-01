Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez acts like a bully: Karl Rove

Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is threatening to compile the names of the moderate Democrats who vote with Republicans, according to a new report in the Washington Post.

Continue Reading Below

Karl Rove, former senior adviser to President George W. Bush, told FOX Business’ Melissa Francis that this isn’t a good move by the newly-elected congresswoman.

“I think nothing good comes out of this. She’s acting like a bully. She’s a freshman member who hasn’t demonstrated that she’s got the ability to raise money and direct political activity in a certain way,” he said on Friday.

Rove said such a “hallow threat” will hurt the Ocasio-Cortez’s ability to lead and is further evidence of the disruption inside the Democratic Party. AOC has a low probability that she will become the next political star, according to Rove.

“I think she’s just striking out of people, trying to threaten them, coming across as a little bit of a bully. And a year from now, unless she delivers on this, unless she’s taken a couple of these people out, and clearly played a role, people are gonna say you know what, she came here, she talked a big game, but she wasn’t able to follow through on it. I am not afraid of her anymore.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

Rove, Fox News contributor, said the Democrats need someone who can unite the party instead of someone who’s acting like a bully.

“Anybody who says I am the boss, and talks about making lists, always makes me think they are a little bit taken with themselves,” he said.