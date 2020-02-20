Democrats average net worth on debate stage more than $10B

The Democratic presidential candidates debating Wednesday night had an average net worth of more than $10 billion, but one candidate was singlehandedly drawing that number way, way up.

Mike Bloomberg, with a net worth of $65.2 billion was by far the wealthiest candidate in Wednesday’s debate. The billionaire’s fortune, which he’s using to self-fund his campaign, was also a target for criticism by the other candidates on stage.

“We have a grotesque and immoral distribution of wealth and income,” Sen. Bernie Sanders said during the debate. “Mike Bloomberg owns more wealth than the bottom 125 million Americans. That’s wrong. That’s immoral.”

Bloomberg responded to questions about his wealth by saying he had “worked very hard for it and I’m giving it away.”

Without counting Bloomberg, the candidates’ average net worth was closer to $5 million. Meanwhile, President Trump’s net worth has been estimated at $3.1 billion, according to Forbes.

The other Democrats’ net worths range from Pete Buttigieg’s reported $100,000 to Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s estimated $12 million.

“As the lone person on this stage who’s not a millionaire, let alone a billionaire, I believe that part of what needs to change is for the voices of the communities that haven’t felt heard on Wall Street or in Washington to actually be brought to Capitol Hill,” Buttigieg said during the debate.

