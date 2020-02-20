Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

2020 Campaign

Democrats average net worth on debate stage more than $10B

Bloomberg raises average from $5M

By FOXBusiness
close
The New Voice CEO and former presidential candidate Herman Cain discusses the outcome of the Democratic debate in Las Vegas, Michael Bloomberg’s performance and the likelihood of Bernie Sanders winning the nomination.video

Las Vegas debate a 'disaster' for Bloomberg: Herman Cain

The New Voice CEO and former presidential candidate Herman Cain discusses the outcome of the Democratic debate in Las Vegas, Michael Bloomberg’s performance and the likelihood of Bernie Sanders winning the nomination.

The Democratic presidential candidates debating Wednesday night had an average net worth of more than $10 billion, but one candidate was singlehandedly drawing that number way, way up.

Continue Reading Below

Mike Bloomberg, with a net worth of $65.2 billion was by far the wealthiest candidate in Wednesday’s debate. The billionaire’s fortune, which he’s using to self-fund his campaign, was also a target for criticism by the other candidates on stage.

WHAT IS PETE BUTTIGIEG’S NET WORTH?

WHAT IS BERNIE SANDERS’ NET WORTH?

“We have a grotesque and immoral distribution of wealth and income,” Sen. Bernie Sanders said during the debate. “Mike Bloomberg owns more wealth than the bottom 125 million Americans. That’s wrong. That’s immoral.”

Bloomberg responded to questions about his wealth by saying he had “worked very hard for it and I’m giving it away.”

WHAT IS AMY KLOBUCHAR’S NET WORTH?

From left, Democratic presidential candidates, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP

WHAT IS ELIZABETH WARREN’S NET WORTH?

Without counting Bloomberg, the candidates’ average net worth was closer to $5 million. Meanwhile, President Trump’s net worth has been estimated at $3.1 billion, according to Forbes.

The other Democrats’ net worths range from Pete Buttigieg’s reported $100,000 to Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s estimated $12 million.

WHAT IS JOE BIDEN’S NET WORTH?

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. (AP Photo/John Locher)

BLOOMBERG: ‘I CAN’T JUST GO TO TURBOTAX’

“As the lone person on this stage who’s not a millionaire, let alone a billionaire, I believe that part of what needs to change is for the voices of the communities that haven’t felt heard on Wall Street or in Washington to actually be brought to Capitol Hill,” Buttigieg said during the debate.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE