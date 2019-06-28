What is Joe Biden’s net worth?

Former Vice President Joe Biden calls himself “Middle-Class Joe” -- but his net worth might suggest differently.

As the frontrunner in the 2020 presidential campaign, the 76-year-old Biden has tried to appeal to blue-collar workers and maintain a reputation as a centrist who works with Republicans.

He cultivated that reputation when he served 35 years as a U.S. Senator from Delaware. During that time, his salary increased significantly -- from $42,500 a year when he started in 1973 up to $169,300 a year in 2008, according to U.S. Senate salary listings.

Biden left the Senate in 2009 to serve as vice president for newly elected President Barack Obama, who he worked alongside for eight years and made an estimated $230,000 annually.

It was during his time in the White House that Biden stopped publicizing his tax returns, with his last one from 2015, Money reported. On that return, the Bidens reported a total income of $392,279.

However, Biden and his wife Jill Biden reportedly made more than $3.1 million during Biden’s full 8 years as VP, Forbes estimated.

The outlet combined their incomes -- Jill reportedly made an average of $83,000 annually as an English professor -- with their estimated pensions, social security benefits, book deals and other forms of income, including the income they received ($98,680) from their cottage in Delaware that the Secret Service reportedly rented from 2010 to 2015.

In 2013 Jill also earned $24,400 for her children’s book “Don’t Forget, God Bless Our Troops,” the outlet reported.

After Biden left the White House, he and Jill signed a multi-million dollar book deal, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which was reportedly worth $8 million. After that, in June 2017, the couple bought a $2.7 million home in Delaware, Forbes reported.

Now that Biden is running for president in 2020, Celebrity Net Worth estimates he is worth $4 million.

After announcing his candidacy for president on April 25, Biden said his campaign raised $6.3 million in the first 24 hours, from 96,926 people. About 97 percent of donations made online were for less than $200, according to his campaign, while the average donation was $41.

And though Biden has worked to maintain an image of being “Middle-Class Joe,” he reportedly defended the nation’s wealthy at a fundraising event earlier this month.

During a speech in New York on June 18, Biden suggested that being rich doesn’t mean you love the U.S. any less.

“What I’ve found is rich people are just as patriotic as poor people,” he said, as reported by a number of media outlets. “Not a joke. I mean, we may not want to demonize anybody who has made money.”

Fox Business’ Brittany De Lea contributed to this report.