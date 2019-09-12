What is Amy Klobuchar's net worth?

Sen. Amy Klobuchar was one of the 10 presidential candidates to make it to the third Democratic debate on Thursday night and like many of her rivals on the debate stage, the 59-year-old Minnesota senator is estimated to be a millionaire.

Klobuchar was one of the first candidates to release her tax returns, which she did in April, publishing 12 years of returns, as far back as 2006, when she was first elected to the U.S. Senate.

In her 2018 return, Klobuchar and her husband, John Bessler, reported a joint adjusted gross income of $338,121. The couple reported that they paid a total of $65,927.

Klobuchar’s senate financial disclosure forms from 2018, which she filed in May of this year, also showed that she received a book advance of $27,000 for an untitled book that will be published by Knopf Doubleday.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is estimated to be worth about $2 million, according to Forbes. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (AP)

The financial disclosure form also indicates that she and her husband have assets between $736,025 and $1.99 million.

The senator and her husband, who is an attorney and law professor at Georgetown University and the Baltimore School of Law, together are estimated to be worth $2 million, according to Forbes.

The outlet reported that among their assets are their $350,000 home in Minneapolis and a federal pension of $560,000.

According to Forbes, Klobuchar and her husband have given $70,000 to charity since 2006, which is approximately 2 percent of their earnings.

In March, Klobuchar released a $1 trillion plan to rebuild the country’s infrastructure.

In a Medium post, the Minnesota senator outlined a wide-ranging, seven-point plan that addresses a number of problems varying from crumbling roads, highways and bridges to a lack of clean drinking water.

Klobuchar, who has billed herself as a pragmatic moderate willing to reach across the aisle in a crowded field of increasingly progressive Democrats, called infrastructure a top budget proposal that she’d work to accomplish during the first year of her presidency -- a jab at President Trump, who twice has promised to deliver infrastructure legislation only to “leave the details up to lawmakers,” she said.

The plan is funded by a combination of $650 billion in federal funding, a return to the Obama-era “Build America Bonds” (which provided states and local governments with a direct 35 percent subsidy in lieu of traditional tax-exempt bonds) and a series of corporate tax reforms, including raising the corporate tax rate to 25 percent from the current 21 percent and closing loopholes that encourage U.S. companies to operate overseas.

FOX Business’ Megan Henney contributed to this report.