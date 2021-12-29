Democratic lockdowns caused ‘permanent disruptions’ to supply chain issues: Rep. Crenshaw

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, joined "Varney & Co." Wednesday, suggesting that Democratic lockdowns caused "permanent disruptions" to the supply chain crisis and providing insight into how Biden’s policies are poorly impacting America.

REP. DAN CRENSHAW: This is, again, a reason to note the failures of this administration, because why do we have inflation in the first place? Well, its Democrat lockdowns primarily. Democrat lockdowns caused permanent disruptions to our supply chains and production capabilities. That's what's happening right now.

…

Then as soon as Biden took office, they passed a multi-trillion-dollar plan that increased inflation furthermore by boosting the demand side without doing anything that deal with the supply side. Again, the long list of failures goes on and on with the border, with Afghanistan, with inflation, with attack on our American energy. It's frustrating to everybody.

