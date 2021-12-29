Expand / Collapse search
Democratic lockdowns caused ‘permanent disruptions’ to supply chain issues: Rep. Crenshaw

Highest inflation in 39 years added to Biden's 'long list of failures,' said the congressman

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, argues Americans are frustrated with Biden’s ‘long list of failures’ from the migrant surge to the supply chain crisis.  video

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, joined "Varney & Co." Wednesday, suggesting that Democratic lockdowns caused "permanent disruptions" to the supply chain crisis and providing insight into how Biden’s policies are poorly impacting America. 

US TROOPS WILL RECEIVE PAY CUT IN 2022 WHEN FACTORING INFLATION

REP. DAN CRENSHAW: This is, again, a reason to note the failures of this administration, because why do we have inflation in the first place? Well, its Democrat lockdowns primarily. Democrat lockdowns caused permanent disruptions to our supply chains and production capabilities. That's what's happening right now. 

Then as soon as Biden took office, they passed a multi-trillion-dollar plan that increased inflation furthermore by boosting the demand side without doing anything that deal with the supply side. Again, the long list of failures goes on and on with the border, with Afghanistan, with inflation, with attack on our American energy. It's frustrating to everybody

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, provides insight into how Biden’s policies are poorly impacting America. video

Biden’s long list of failures is ‘frustrating’ for everybody: Rep. Crenshaw

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, provides insight into how Biden’s policies are poorly impacting America.