DC bill would give some gas stove owners free electric stoves

A bill in Washington D.C. hopes to incentivize gas appliance owners to make the switch to electric by offering low-income households free electric appliances.

The "Healthy Homes and Residential Electrification Amendment Act of 2023″ was first introduced last year by Democrat Council member Charles Allen. The bill hopes to assist low-income families make the transition to electric by allowing households earning less than $80,000 to buy and install electric appliances for free, via the help of federal funds through the Inflation Reduction Act.

"Every resident in the District deserves to breathe clean air no matter where they live. With this legislation, we are one step closer to a District filled with clean green and healthy homes for all," Washington Interfaith Network's Reverend André N. Greene told FOX DC. "Too often, I hear of families going another winter with a barely functioning furnace or with heating bills that they cannot pay. My hope is that by taking advantage of free retrofits, those residents can both save on their monthly utility bills and have a healthier, safer, and more comfortable home for their family."

D.C counsel members hope to pass the legislation over carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide poisoning concerns as well as environmental concerns. According to reports, gas stoves release carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and other matter that the World Health Organization and EPA deemed unsafe because they can potentially cause cardiovascular problems, cancer and other health conditions.

"If the District is going to hit its own goals for reducing carbon emissions and mitigate the worst-case scenarios for climate change, completing the switch away from natural gas must happen at the household level very quickly," Allen said in a statement.

The bill would also prohibit the DC Housing Authority from installing fossil fuel-burning appliances and heating systems in redeveloping public housing.

"It is rare to have a moment where making a change like this is the right call on so many fronts: we can ensure that residents can afford to have cleaner air in their homes, lower their household energy bills, and the upgrades to their homes will be much, much better for the environment overall," Allen said.

The D.C. legislation comes amid a fierce debate about a gas stove ban across the U.S. after the Biden administration was forced to clarify if it would seek a ban on gas stoves in American's homes. Roughly 35% of homes in the U.S. have gas stoves.

Bloomberg reported earlier that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission was considering a ban on gas stoves because the appliances can emit pollutants that cause respiratory and health issues.

Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. , a Biden appointee, told Bloomberg that "any option is on the table" as the agency works to create regulations that would make the products safer. "Products that can’t be made safe can be banned," Trumka said.

Trumpka's remarks set off controversy and drew a response from commission Chairman Alex Hoehn-Saric, who denied that the agency is proceeding to ban gas stoves.

"My guiding duty is protecting consumer health and safety. Gas stoves can emit dangerous level of toxic chemicals — even when not in use," Trumka tweeted in part, adding that the agency "will consider all approaches to regulation."

Fox News' Hillary Vaughn and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.