Biden nominating House aide Richard Trumka Jr. to Consumer Product Safety Commission

President Joe Biden nominated Richard Trumka Jr., a House aide and the son of AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka, to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Tuesday.

Trumka Jr. has worked as general counsel and staff director for the House Oversight and Reform's subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy since March 2019. He was an assistant attorney general in Maryland's Consumer Protection Division for 3 1/2 years before that.

The subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy has investigated a range of issues in the last few years, including the safety of children's booster seats, the electronic cigarette company JUUL, and Johnson & Johnson's talc-based baby powder.

The CPSC, which is tasked with reviewing consumer safety issues for thousands of products, currently is split with two Democratic and two Republican commissioners.

Biden announced earlier this month that he will nominate Alexander Hoehn-Saric, who is currently Chief Counsel for Communications and Consumer Protection for the House Committee on Energy & Commerce, to be the chair of the CPSC. He also said on July 3 that he will nominate Mary Boyle, the current executive director of the CPSC, to be a commissioner.

The current acting chairman of the CPSC, Democrat Robert Adler, announced in February that he plans to retire at the end of his term in October. Another Democratic commissioner, Elliot Kaye, is also set to depart in October.

The agency came under fire from Senate Democrats in 2019, who criticized the "failures of recent [CPSC] leadership to adequately protect American consumers from unsafe and defective products."

Trumka Jr.'s father, Richard Trumka, heads the AFL-CIO, a federation of 56 labor unions that represents 12.5 million people. Trumka has been mostly complimentary of Biden's efforts in the first six months of his presidency, but has also criticized some actions, such as the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline project.