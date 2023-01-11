Biden White House says it does not support gas stove ban

The White House does not support a ban on gas stoves, an official said Wednesday, as concerns surrounding indoor air pollutants from the appliances have made headlines.

Bloomberg reported earlier that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission was considering a ban on gas stoves because the appliances can emit pollutants that cause respiratory and health issues.

Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. told Bloomberg that "any option is on the table" as the agency works to create regulations that would make the products safer. "Products that can’t be made safe can be banned," Trumka said.

His remarks set off a firestorm of controversy and drew a response from commission Chairman Alex Hoehn-Saric, who denied that the agency is proceeding to ban gas stoves.

A White House official told FOX Business that a gas stove ban should not be on the table, but would not say what regulations – if any – they would support on gas stoves.

This is a developing story and will be updated.