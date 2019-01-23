Contempt for Trump, socialism, are at the heart of the Democrat campaign: Varney

A stream of Democrats lining up for the 2020 presidential election.They have two things in common: total resistance to the president and, far left policies. It seems contempt for Trump, and socialism, are at the heart of the Democrat campaign.

California Sen. Kamala Harris declared her candidacy on Monday. Other big names who will very likely run include New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

There is no moderation here: Sen. Harris has a $3 trillion tax plan. Gillibrand wants the wildly expensive Medicare for all. Sen. Warren is all worked up about income inequality. None has any liking or respect for President Trump. In fact, open hostility to the president is a big plank in their platform.

Former Housing Secretary Julian Castro is running: he's talked about 80 percent tax rates on the rich.

Democrat Andrew Yang is a former tech executive. He's running on a "universal income" policy: $1,000 a month for all Americans.

It is a very long list of those running, likely to run or considering running. And not all of them are way out on the left.

But it is the far left which has captured the imagination of the party, and captured its attention too.

Two points: this left wing is putting Speaker Pelosi in the difficult position of keeping the government shutdown going because they won't allow any negotiation with the hated president.

And it also puts the Democrat Party in a difficult position in 2020. Will America go for a presidential candidate who champions massive new taxes and enormous increases in government spending?

It’s a debate we should encourage. We really don't want to repeat the socialist mistake!