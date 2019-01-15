Democrats to blame for long security lines at airports: Varney

Airport security agents are calling out sick in large numbers. TSA staff are considered "essential workers" and are required to stay on the job during the government shutdown. But they are not getting paid. The sick-out is their response. Yesterday, the absence rate was 7.6 percent. On the same day a year ago it was 3.2 percent.

When air travel is affected, the shutdown is beginning to bite.

The level of anger is rising: How would you feel if you're stuck on an endless security line, maybe missing your flight just because Senator Schumer and Speaker Pelosi won't move to stop illegal immigration. I blame the Democrats. They won't negotiate … 25 days of shutdown because they won't allow $5 billion from a $4 trillion budget, for border security.

In contrast, the president has made several significant compromise offers: He has said he would expand work visas for the best and the brightest … more legal immigration! What's wrong with that? Speaking to farmers yesterday, he said, “I know you want workers.” They cheered, and he said, “OK, I'll give you workers.” Again, more legal immigration. And in the past, he has offered what amounts to amnesty for millions of dreamers.

All of the above: Rejected. So what do the Democrats want? I think they want a huge political win. Make sure the president gets the blame for the shutdown, and force him to back down. At the moment, they enjoy an edge by a small majority voters oppose a wall.

However, a new caravan formed today, and it has started its march to our border. Will the Democrats keep the government closed, and let them in?

And all those delayed travelers may want to look up at their TV monitors to see Senator Menendez partying on the beach in Puerto Rico. The TSA sick-out didn't interfere with the Democrats junket. They took a chartered jet!