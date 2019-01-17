Steny Hoyer has thrown doubt on Democrats' unity: Varney

This came as a big surprise: a senior Democrat has split with Speaker Pelosi. He's parted ways on the biggest issue of the day: the wall.

Steny Hoyer is the House majority leader. He told Bret Baier, on Fox News, “I don't think building a border wall is an issue of morality." Speaker Pelosi has repeatedly said the wall is "immoral.”

Hoyer went on to say that "the issue is whether it works"... "Obviously" he said, "walls work in some places."

Speaker Pelosi has repeatedly said walls don't work.

That is a very obvious split. And it comes at a time when the Democrats really need to maintain unity. The government has been shut down for nearly four weeks. There is intense pressure to get a deal on the wall to open it up again. It’s a knock-down, drag-out fight and the Democrats need all their players on the field, rooting for their side. They surely don't want this division.

Steny Hoyer is an old-guard Democrat. He turns 80 in June of this year. Perhaps he's pushing back against the young radicals who are dragging the party way out to the left. Perhaps he's worried that a radical agenda will not fly in the 2020 election, so he's suggesting compromise so this shutdown doesn't get completely out of hand. Perhaps he senses a shift in the public mood, away from Pelosi’s “take no prisoners” opposition to a wall.

Any way you look at it, Steny Hoyer has thrown doubt on the Democrats' unity.

You could say, he has cracked the wall.