Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez giving 'old guard' Democrats a fit: Varney

This weekend saw another chapter in the stunning progress of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

She is the dedicated socialist who burst onto the scene less than a year ago, and now dominates the headlines: The New York Times says she "pushes Democrats to the left whether they like it or not." She has, says the Times, "an outsize profile."

On Twitter, she generates more interactions than the five most prolific news organizations combined! Now that’s dominance.

There are plenty of Democrats who resent this. They feel pushed out. And, they feel the left has hijacked the party, and are driving it into policies that won't fly nationally. Former Sen. Joe Lieberman says, “She just takes us back to a big-spending, big-taxing Democratic party." Yes, she does. It’s instructive that when Ms. Ocasio-Cortez was told what Lieberman had to say she didn't know him! "Who dis" she reportedly said.

Let’s be clear: AOC, as she's often called, is photogenic. She is young. She is engaging. And she's tireless. And she represents the diversity of the millennial generation. And most important of all, she knows how to use social media to maximum exposure. She can tap into 20- and 30-somethings, rapidly becoming the largest demographic voting group in the country.

No wonder old guard Democrats are anxious!