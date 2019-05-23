Congress can conduct investigations while passing bipartisan bills: Rep. Khanna

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Cali., said he stands with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on her stance against President Trump but believes that while the President should be investigated for potential obstruction, it is too early to call for impeachment.

"What I do think we need is aggressive investigation. The Bob Mueller report raised serious allegations of misconduct. We need to hear from Bob Mueller, we need to hear from Mr. McGahn, and we need the committees to do their work. At the same time we need to be focused on legislation, on infrastructure, prescription drugs, and issues that matter to the American people," Rep. Khanna said on FOX Business' Bulls & Bears on Wednesday.

Khanna also said that Congress and Trump should be able to work together despite calls for investigations and put aside political differences.

"We need an infrastructure bill to expand broadband to everyone, to invest in science and technology and it's disappointing we can't get that done," Khanna said. "Even during the Nixon impeachment the Congress passed the Highway Fund, they passed the Endangered Species Act, there's no reason we can't have investigations and cooperate on issues for the country at the same time."

Speaker Pelosi's accusation that President Trump is involved in a cover-up resulted in the President cutting infrastructure talks with democrats short, leaving the potential $2 trillion plan dead in the water.