Companies moving to reimburse abortion-related costs could face ‘legal quagmire’ over state laws: Webster

After the Supreme Court's historic ruling on abortion, Friday, many companies slammed the decision and moved to provide reimbursement benefits for employees seeking an abortion who may need to travel out of state. New laws, however, are complicating this move for several corporations.



On Friday, the Supreme Court released its highly anticipated ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health. In a 6-3 vote, the case decision revoked the federal protections for abortion and returned the question of abortion to the states.

The decision to overturn Roe immediately sparked controversy as cities across the U.S. were flooded with protesters enraged by the ruling. It also sparked action from corporations throughout the country, dismayed by trigger laws that many state legislatures have that place restrictions on or, in some cases, completely ban abortions within 30 days of the ruling. Many of these laws have already gone into effect.

FOX Business' Ashley Webster unpacked the latest developments in corporate America's response to the SCOTUS ruling, noting that some of the nation's biggest entities like Disney, Apple and Microsoft are publicly condemning the decision and moving to assist employees in states where trigger laws prevent them from seeking a legal abortion.



LIZZO AND LIVE NATION JOIN FORCES AND PLEDGE $1 MILLION TO PLANNED PARENTHOOD AFTER ROE V. WADE REVERSAL

Stocks in this Article DIS THE WALT DISNEY CO. $97.78 +3.48 (+3.69%) MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. $267.70 +8.84 (+3.41%) TSLA TESLA INC. $737.12 +31.91 (+4.52%) APPL n.a. $n.a. n.a. (n.a.)

"Legal experts say corporations offering to pay abortion expenses will face a patchwork of state laws that could leave them exposed to lawsuits and even potential criminal liability from states who may claim that abortion-related payments violate that state's ban on facilitating or aiding and abetting abortions," Webster said.

ALASKA AIRLINES, DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, JPMORGAN, DISNEY AND OTHERS COVERING TRAVEL COSTS FOR ABORTIONS

With trigger laws and new state legislation complicating the decision for corporations to provide financial support for abortion-related costs, companies now have to navigate restrictions and risk legal action in order to provide these services.

Webster also shared that many of the nation's biggest names have initially been silent on the issue, adding that pressure from pro-choice supporters and the Left is building.

"Walmart, the nation's largest employer that operates [with] a large portion of its stores in states that will immediately trigger abortion bans has so far kept quiet," Webster reported. "But businesses in those states are already facing growing pressure from political figures to make their stance public."



CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

While the conversation surrounding abortion and women's rights is far from over, there are new roadblocks for corporations wanting to take a stand on this divisive issue.



"So it's going to be complicated, complex, and it could turn into a legal quagmire," Webster warned.