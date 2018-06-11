Ashley Webster joined FOX Business Network (FBN) in September 2007 as the Overseas Markets Editor. Webster spent the past 10 years as the main anchor of the Emmy Award-winning nightly newscast on WZTV-TV (FOX) in Nashville, TN. Before joining WZTV-TV, Webster was anchor for two daily newscasts at WGBA-TV (NBC) in Green Bay, WI. There, he received an Associated Press Award for Best Documentary for his coverage of the Gulf War. Webster also served as an anchor of the evening newscasts for KSWT-TV (CBS) in Yuma, AZ. He began his journalism career as the news director for KTVH-TV (NBC) in Helena, MO. Previously, he had spent six years in London, working in the banking sector for Bank of Montreal and Lloyds Bank. He is a native of Brighton, U.K., and was raised in Los Angeles, CA. Webster received his bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from California State University.
Supreme Court rules in favor of Colorado baker
FBN's Ashley Webster on the Supreme Court ruling in favor of a Colorado baker who refused service to bake a cake for a same-sex couple's wedding cake.