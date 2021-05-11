Colonial Pipeline attack involves 'little known dark secret' with Russia: Gen. Jack Keane

Retired 4-Star Gen. Jack Keane discussed the "little known dark secret" involved in the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria," arguing that the Russian government should be held accountable for taking down one of America's most important gasoline pipelines.

GEN. JACK KEANE: First of all... Russia's involved here. About half of their offensive attack capability that they use in Russia is devoted to criminal activity. The other part is devoted to purely government activity, conducting offensive cyber attacks. But here's the little known dark secret that's involving this, the people who are involved in the criminality, by and large, are.... all the Russian hackers.

What Putin permits them to do is moonlight, form their own organizations and conduct criminal activity. So to say that while this took place in Russia, and it's well known that many of the people that would be perpetuating this attack also work for the Russian government full-time and do this part-time. I believe we still hold Russia accountable for this, just as we're doing with this massive cyber attack called SolarWinds that took place a number of weeks ago.

We've got to be very honest about what's happening here, how vulnerable we are to ourselves. And we've got a lot of work to do to fix this. But more importantly, we've got to hold people accountable and to walk this thing back and say, well, Russia is not involved because we can't tie it directly to the government if they're conducting an attack like this, using government hackers working part-time for criminal purposes. And they're going to go after the entire East Coast oil distribution network. Believe me, the Russian government was aware that that has taken place and we should hold them accountable.

