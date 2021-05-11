Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Tech

Colonial Pipeline attack involves 'little known dark secret' with Russia: Gen. Jack Keane

The retired 4-star general said Russia should be held accountable for outage

close
Retired 4-Star General Jack Keane weighs in on the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack and who is behind it. video

Russian hackers 'should be held accountable' for Colonial Pipeline hack: Gen. Jack Keane

Retired 4-Star General Jack Keane weighs in on the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack and who is behind it.

Retired 4-Star Gen. Jack Keane discussed the "little known dark secret" involved in the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria," arguing that the Russian government should be held accountable for taking down one of America's most important gasoline pipelines. 

COLONIAL PIPELINE CYBERATTACK: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

GEN. JACK KEANE: First of all... Russia's involved here. About half of their offensive attack capability that they use in Russia is devoted to criminal activity. The other part is devoted to purely government activity, conducting offensive cyber attacks. But here's the little known dark secret that's involving this, the people who are involved in the criminality, by and large, are.... all the Russian hackers. 

What Putin permits them to do is moonlight, form their own organizations and conduct criminal activity. So to say that while this took place in Russia, and it's well known that many of the people that would be perpetuating this attack also work for the Russian government full-time and do this part-time. I believe we still hold Russia accountable for this, just as we're doing with this massive cyber attack called SolarWinds that took place a number of weeks ago.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

… 

We've got to be very honest about what's happening here, how vulnerable we are to ourselves. And we've got a lot of work to do to fix this. But more importantly, we've got to hold people accountable and to walk this thing back and say, well, Russia is not involved because we can't tie it directly to the government if they're conducting an attack like this, using government hackers working part-time for criminal purposes. And they're going to go after the entire East Coast oil distribution network. Believe me, the Russian government was aware that that has taken place and we should hold them accountable.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW