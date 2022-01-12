California taxes would rise again to pay for Newsom universal health care, including for illegal immigrants

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is hoping to make his state the first to offer universal health care to all residents, but it would mean raising taxes to help pay for it.

Newsom announced the plan Tuesday, stating that he wants to provide coverage for everyone living in the state, including illegal immigrants.

"Here in the largest state in our union, the state of California, we are positioned with this budget to be able to deliver on what we’ve been promoting: universal health care for all, regardless of pre-existing condition, regardless of the ability to pay and regardless of your immigration status," he said.

The Democratic governor also had a message for those who oppose such a move, claiming, "We have universal health care in this state, in this country, but it’s only on the back end. It’s called the emergency room and it’s costing you, the taxpayer, a fortune."

Newsom said his plan is for this to take effect in January 2024 if approved.

"We said we were going to do it," Newsom said. "We said it would take a few years. We're committed to doing it."

The Democratic governor said his state's budget surplus would help in paying for the program, which Newsom said is estimated to cost upward of $2 billion.

The rest would come from raising taxes. Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, a Republican who is now running for Congress, has railed against state legislation that aims to raise state taxes a total of $163 billion to pay for health care. On Tuesday, he confirmed that the Assembly’s Health Committee approved a single-payer health care measure by a vote of 11-3. The new taxes would be imposed on individuals and businesses earning more than $149,509 a year.

"Gov. Newsom spent hours at the podium reveling in his $286 billion budget," Kiley tweeted. "That's up $100 billion in five years. I've never seen anyone so gleeful about lighting cash on fire."