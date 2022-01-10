Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlaws price gouging on at-home COVID-19 tests

California is expanding testing sites and distributing millions of COVID-19 antigen tests

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order intended to clamp down on price gouging of at-home COVID-19 test kits. 

Signed over the weekend, the order prohibits sellers from increasing prices on the kits by more than 10%. It also gives more resources to state and local law enforcement to act against price gougers. 

Image 1 of 3

California Gov. Gavin Newsom leaves a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

That same day, California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a statewide consumer alert.

"Californians are doing their part to confront this challenge – whether by caring for loved ones, getting vaccinated, or working on the front lines – and they shouldn’t have to worry about being cheated while dealing with the effects of coronavirus," Bonta said in a press release. 

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO REQUIRE INSURERS TO PAY FOR EIGHT COVID-19 TESTS PER MONTH

Per the governor’s executive order, Bonta said, sellers who have not previously sold at-home COVID-19 test kits may not sell testing kits for a price that is greater than 50% of what the seller paid to get the testing kit. 

Any violation of the executive order would constitute a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or imprisonment of up to six months, or both. 

The governor’s directive came after the Democratic governor proposed a $2.7 billion COVID-19 Emergency Response Package. More than a third of that will go towards expanding testing sites and distributing millions of COVID-19 antigen tests to local health departments and clinics, according to a press release from the governor’s office. 