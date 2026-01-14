Buttigieg criticizes Trump after Ford factory heckler incident in Michigan, calls him 'union buster'

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg criticized President Trump Wednesday after reports the president mouthed an expletive and made an obscene gesture toward a heckler during a visit to a Ford factory in Michigan.

Speaking at the Detroit Auto Show in Detroit, Buttigieg said the reported incident reflected what he described as a broader pattern in Trump’s treatment of autoworkers.

"I don't know much about the [human resources] side of it," Buttigieg said. "What I know is that President Trump did literally what I believe he's been doing figuratively for some time, which is give autoworkers the finger."

Buttigieg accused Trump of being a "union buster" and blamed him for manufacturing job losses nationwide.

"Look, he's been a union buster," Buttigieg said. "He has presided over the loss of manufacturing jobs in this country. And then when somebody sees someone as powerful as him come into their workplace, he gives them the old ‘FU.’

"In some ways, it's just in character for him to be that way. And obviously my sympathies are with the worker and not the president."

The comments followed a video, first published by TMZ, that appears to show Trump mouthing an expletive and making an obscene gesture toward a heckler during a visit Tuesday to the Ford River Rouge complex in Dearborn, Michigan.

In the footage, Trump briefly turns toward someone shouting from the crowd and appears to mouth the words "f--- you" twice while raising his middle finger before continuing to walk.

TMZ reported that the exchange followed a heckler shouting an insult at the president off camera. The outlet described Trump’s reaction as "flipping the bird" while continuing to walk away.

White House communications director Steven Cheung defended the president’s reaction, telling Fox News Digital, "A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response."

The autoworker who was suspended has reportedly said he has "no regrets."

The White House and Pete Buttigieg could not immediately be reached for comment.

Fox News Digital's Jasmine Skye Baehr and Landon Mion contributed to this report.