Detroit Auto Show: The best cars, trucks and SUVs
The 2018 Detroit auto show opened a new front in the pickup truck wars, as each of America’s three major automakers revealed new models both large and small.
U.S. automakers are driving into the New Year with renewed optimism, thanks in part to President Donald Trump’s tax reform bill that drastically cuts the corporate tax rate.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne told FOX Business that the tax reform bill, which encouraged the automaker to hand out $2,000 bonuses to employees, is a boon to the U.S.
FBN’s Jeff Flock reports on the new high tech and electric vehicles being unveiled at the Detroit auto show.
Fiat Chrysler's CEO has no intention of breaking up the company or selling off individual brands to China or any other parties, he said on Monday, adding the group was counting on its coveted Jeep brand to drive profit.
Ram and Chevrolet are rolling out brawny-looking new models that are larger, lighter and more efficient than their predecessors.
U.S. automakers are unveiling new diesel pickup trucks even as diesel sales have fallen sharply since Volkswagen AG's 2015 diesel emissions scandal.
Volkswagen's core autos division increased vehicle sales to a record 6.23 million cars last year, as rising demand for VW brand models in the Americas and the key Chinese market offset a decline in western Europe.
FBN's Jeff Flock on Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne's comments on the tax reform legislation at the Detroit auto show.
FBN's Jeff Flock talks to Ford CEO Jim Hackett on the impact of tax reform.
Ford Motor is making a slash at the Detroit auto show saying it will increase its planned investments in electric vehicles to $11 billion by 2022.
The most important person in Detroit may be President-elect Trump, whose criticism of Mexican production has forced automakers to rethink the way they build cars.
Tank Automotive Development Center's Kevin Centeck on working with Chevrolet to develop the Colorado ZH2.
FBN's Jeff Flock talks to Audi of America President Scott Keogh about the automaker's Q8 SUV.
General Motors CEO Mary Barra on manufacturing in the U.S., electric cars, President-elect Donald Trump and the potential impact of corporate tax cuts.
The Detroit Auto Show will showcase the next wave of automotive technology and new versions of mainstream cars.
Luxury vehicles will be in the spotlight when the world’s biggest car brands unveil an estimated 45 new models at the Detroit Auto Show next week.
The 2016 North American International Auto Show in Detroit rolled out the red carpet for eye-catching new models from Lexus, Buick and Honda.
FBN’s Jeff Flock on Chrysler’s new minivan and Buick’s Avista concept car.