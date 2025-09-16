Business related organizations financially supported Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA for years

The assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah last week has prompted a surge of attention to the nonprofit organization he launched more than a decade ago to facilitate debate that advances conservative ideas on college campuses.

Kirk launched Turning Point USA (TPUSA) in 2012 rather than attend college after the 18-year-old received encouragement from Tea Party activist Bill Montgomery. Later that year, Kirk met Republican donor Foster Friess, who helped finance the nascent political organizing group.

Following Kirk's assassination at the age of 31, TPUSA remains as a key part of his legacy and the group has seen a dramatic rise in interest. Andrew Kolvet, a spokesman for TPUSA and an executive producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show," said the group has received over 37,000 inquiries from people wanting to start new campus chapters, as it currently has 900 official college chapters and about 1,200 high school chapters.

Here's a look at some notable donors to Turning Point USA in the years since Kirk created the group.

Marcus Foundation

The Marcus Foundation was founded by the late billionaire Bernie Marcus , the co-founder of Home Depot, and his wife Billi. It has a focus on Jewish causes, children, medical research, free enterprise and the community.

Bernie Marcus was a donor to a variety of philanthropic causes through the foundation, and The Marcus Foundation donated $2.5 million to TPUSA in 2023.

Ed Uihlein Family Foundation

Operated by Richard Uihlein, who co-founded shipping and business supplies firm Uline with his wife Elizabeth, the group has given to a variety of philanthropic initiatives ranging from conservation and education, to conservative groups and think tanks.

The Ed Uihlein Family Foundation contributed $50,000 to TPUSA in 2014.

Deason Foundation

Founded by billionaire Darwin Deason, the founder of Affiliated Computer Services, and led by his son Doug since 2009, the Deason Foundation has given to a range of causes including political groups.

The Deason Foundation has made several $250,000 contributions to TPUSA in recent years.

Dunn Foundation

Founded by author, motivational speaker and entrepreneur William Dunn to support groups that advance political and economic liberty through education and persuasion, the group has given to a range of conservative and libertarian groups.

The Dunn Foundation donated over $1 million to TPUSA in 2023.

Bradley Impact Fund

Inspired by The Lynde and Harry Bradley Foundation's mission of advancing American exceptionalism, the Bradley Impact Fund serves as philanthropic advisors to educate, empower and inspire donors to advance common principles based on donor intent. Lynde and Harry Bradley launched Allen-Bradley with Dr. Stanton Allen, a firm that supplies factory automation equipment.

The Bradley Impact Fund donated over $8.1 million to TPUSA in 2023.

Thomas W. Smith Foundation

Founded by hedge fund manager and philanthropist Thomas W. Smith, the foundation has given to a range of arts and educational institutions as well as public policy organizations.

The Thomas W. Smith Foundation gave $100,000 to TPUSA in 2016.