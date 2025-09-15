Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Philanthropy
Published

Lynn Friess donates $1M to expand Turning Point USA after Charlie Kirk assassination

Turning Point USA now operates 900 college chapters and 1,200 high school chapters nationwide

close
'The Charlie Kirk Show' executive producer Andrew Kolvet discusses the state of the conservative movement after Charlie Kirk's assassination and JD Vance's plan to host his show on 'Mornings with Maria.' video

Charlie Kirk's 'vision' is coming true true more quickly than he could have imagined: Andrew Kolvet

'The Charlie Kirk Show' executive producer Andrew Kolvet discusses the state of the conservative movement after Charlie Kirk's assassination and JD Vance's plan to host his show on 'Mornings with Maria.'

Philanthropist Lynn Friess announced on social media that she will donate $1 million to support new Turning Point USA chapters across the country in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination.  

Lynn Friess and her late husband, investment manager and political donor Foster Friess, were early funders and supporters of Turning Point USA.

"Foster always believed in Charlie’s vision and often said that helping Charlie build TPUSA was the best investment he ever made. I know he would be grateful to see how Charlie’s legacy is inspiring young Americans to stand up for faith and freedom," Lynn Friess wrote in a note that was posted on the X account of advocacy group Foster's Outriders. 

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION SUSPECT TYLER ROBINSON NAMED, MUGSHOTS RELEASED 

"I invite you to join me in honoring Charlie by helping this incredible movement grow even stronger," she continued.

Kirk, who was shot and killed during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012 at the age of 18 with Tea Party activist Bill Montgomery.

Turning Point USA is a conservative nonprofit that describes its mission as "to identify, educate, train, and organize students to promote the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government." 

In the post, Lynn Friess said that the "powerful and heartfelt address" by Kirk's wife, Erika, on Friday had "deeply moved" her. 

PANTHERS FIRE STAFFER OVER INSENSITIVE CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS

Andrew Kolvet, the executive producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show," who also serves as a spokesperson for Turning Point USA, told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on Monday that the organization has received more than 37,000 requests to start new chapters around the country.

Charlie Kirk surrounded by Trump signs

Charlie Kirk stands among attendees during Day 3 of the Republican National Convention on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, WI.  (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"They just keep pouring in. And I think that's just a testament to how Charlie's message, his legacy... And, ultimately, his assassination has galvanized so many young people around this country," Kolvet said. 

CHARLIE KIRK DEAD: LIVE UPDATES

Kolvet said the organization has 900 official, school-sanctioned college chapters and 1,200 high school chapters across the country. He said Kirk’s mission had been to establish a club on every high school campus in America.

Charlie Kirk speaks at a TPUSA event

Founder and executive director of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk speaks at the opening of the Turning Point Action conference on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"He said, 'we are going to be on every high school campus in the country.’ And his team looked at him like, Charlie, that's—I mean, we're at 1,200. There's 23,000, 24,000 in the county. Let's, you know, let's put a more reasonable expectation here," Kolvet recalled.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

But, after the recent surge of requests to start chapters, Kolvet said Kirk's vision is becoming a reality far more quickly than they ever imagined.