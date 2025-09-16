Charlie Kirk books, podcast top charts following assassination

Books written by Charlie Kirk have ranked among Amazon’s top 20 bestsellers, while his podcast has reached the number one spot on Apple in the wake of his assassination.

A Charlie Kirk biography, written by Christina W. Randall, was listed among the bestselling books on the marketplace, underscoring how interest in Kirk and his foundation seemingly surged in popularity since his death.

As of Tuesday, "The Charlie Kirk Show" podcast was at No. 1 in the "All Podcasts" and the "News" categories.

The show continued to produce tribute shows in the week after Kirk was shot and killed during a campus event at Utah Valley University last week, including his wife, Erika Kirk's address to the nation as well as an episode hosted by Vice President JD Vance.

Kirk's book "Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life," published in December 2025, ranked #1 on Amazon Books.

His earlier release, "The College Scam: How America's Universities Are Bankrupting and Brainwashing Away the Future of America's Youth," published in 2022, placed at No. 6. Published in June 2024, Kirk's book, "Right Wing Revolution: How to Beat the Woke and Save the West," ranked No. 20.

His books and podcast are not the only thing that's garnered significant attention following his death last week.

Andrew Kolvet, the executive producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show," who also serves as a spokesperson for Turning Point USA, told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on Monday that the organization has received more than 37,000 requests to start new chapters around the country.

"They just keep pouring in. And I think that's just a testament to how Charlie's message, his legacy... And, ultimately, his assassination has galvanized so many young people around this country," Kolvet said.

Kirk founded conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA in 2012 at the age of 18 with Tea Party activist Bill Montgomery and turned it into a multibillion dollar political empire whose mission was to "promote the principles of freedom, free markets, and limited government," according to its website.

Kirk galvanized millions of conservative followers and paved his way to the top of several conservative circles.

Kirk’s goal was to establish a foothold on every high school and college campus in the nation in order to spread his political ideology.

To date, Kolvet said, the organization has 900 official, school-sanctioned college chapters and 1,200 high school chapters across the country. While it remains short of Kirk’s ultimate goal, Kolvet noted that the recent surge in requests to start new chapters suggests his vision is becoming a reality more quickly than they ever imagined.