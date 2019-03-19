Bolton: Venezuela regime change gaining momentum

White House national security adviser John Bolton said President Trump has been very clear about his message in Venezuela.

Continue Reading Below

“All options are on the table,” Bolton told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Tuesday. “Our objective here is the peaceful transition of power from Maduro to Juan Guaido, the interim president. And I think the momentum is in that direction.”

President Trump has recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the president of the Latin American country, which has been in dire economic straits in recent years. But at one time Venezuela was a vibrant country with scores of investment.

“The Chavez-Maduro regime has made a complete mess of the Venezuelan economy. It’s impoverished --a country with the largest oil reserves in the world and yet it’s driven them into the economic basement. So we need change there, and we need it soon,” said Bolton.

Trump, in January, ratcheted-up pressure on the embattled President Maduro, after imposing tough sanctions on Venezuela’s state-owned oil company.