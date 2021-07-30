Bipartisan infrastructure plan is the ‘Trojan horse’ for massive tax increases: Marc Short

Former Pence chief of staff Marc Short argued support for the current bipartisan infrastructure plan could lead lawmakers to support tax hikes in the future on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

MAJOR CONSERVATIVE GROUP TAKES AIM AT GOVERNMENT SPENDING PLANS

MARC SHORT: I don't really see what Republicans get out of this. The reality is that it's really about 10% of the spending is actually for roads and bridges. There's a lot for broadband and other projects, but there's also a bunch of green energy new provisions in the bill.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

I don't see what Republicans get. I think that many who are voting for this are driven just by the notion that they'll get accolades back home for saying that they worked in a bipartisan manner and they don't really care what's in it. And, look, bipartisanship can be good. There's no doubt we've been more partisan in these last few years. But is it really worth the cost of this bill?

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

But I think what's an even bigger cost that I'm most concerned about is this is the Trojan horse that gets Sinema and Manchin on board for trillions of dollars in massive tax increases. And Republicans are willingly going along with this bill that gives them the cover to say, look, I voted for a bipartisan bill, so now I'm going to vote for this partisan reconciliation package of trillions of dollars of new tax increases on the American people.

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW BELOW: