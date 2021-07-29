Biden national security memo on cybersecurity has 'no meat on the bones': Rep. Nancy Mace

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace argued the Biden administration's recent memo on cybersecurity to protect critical infrastructure makes it seem like the White House isn't prioritizing the issue, which she sees as a national security threat, on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

REP. NANCY MACE: It doesn't really mean a hill of beans at this juncture. It's just a memo. I'm calling it a memo to self with some future goals. There's no meat on the bones here. And look, in December of last year, in 2020, there were 11 federal agencies that were hacked by organizations aligned with Russia. We saw with the Colonial Pipeline earlier this year how devastating that hacking was. There were Chinese actors that hacked Verizon and we could go on and on.

But cybersecurity is national security and it doesn't seem like it's a real, true priority right now. Just this week, I worked with Democrat Ro Khanna on legislation. I'm hoping it will come to the floor for a vote in the House today or tomorrow before we recess. And that particular measure -- it’s the Federal Rotational Cybersecurity Workforce Program Act -- and would allow our federal agencies to operate more like a business than a bureaucracy with rotating cyber resources around the federal agencies.

And so we need to take further steps to ensure both the private and public sector are protected against these hackers. It's a major, major issue and it’s affecting all of us.

