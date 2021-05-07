Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Taxes

Biden’s capital gains tax plan an 'assault on small businesss': Rep. Meuser

The congressman said eliminating capital gains is 'very detrimental' to overall economy

close
Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., on Presidents Biden’s tax plans.  video

Raising US taxes now ‘won’t work’: Congressman

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., on Presidents Biden’s tax plans. 

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., argued that President Biden's capital gains tax plan is an "assault on small business" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

HALF OF AMERICANS SAY THEIR TAX PAYMENTS ARE TOO HIGH, POLL SHOWS

REP. DAN MEUSER: It's an upside-down policy agenda, the idea that raising taxes is somehow going to be reasonably beneficial at a time of A) recovery, but B) as we're competing with the rest of the world as we are. You know, one thing Joe Biden doesn't remember is that the rest of the world got competitive and the U.S. did not since the George W. Bush days. Ireland's got corporate rate of 12%, U.K. 20%. We're losing jobs. The idea of ‘Made in the USA’ and then raising costs on ‘Made in the USA’ goods is again an upside-down policy agenda. It won't work. It'll send jobs overseas.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

That also affects pass-throughs. In my district, 75% of people in the private sector work for small businesses. A pass-through pays at that income tax level. So, therefore, all of my small businesses that speak out at the end of the day, at over $200,000 or $400,000 in income – their income rates are going to be going up. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

They're also talking about eliminating the capital gains, which reduces their overall wealth. I mean, it's very, very detrimental. It's an assault on small business, but to our overall economy and, let's face it, to job creation where the revenues come from in the first place. 

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW