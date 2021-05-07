Half of Americans say their tax payments are too high, poll shows

Half of Americans say their federal taxes are too high, a slight uptick from the previous average of 45 percent over the past three years, according to a poll released on Thursday.

Less than two weeks from the deadline to file federal taxes, the Gallup poll found 50 percent found them too high, while 44 percent said they were just about right, and 4 percent said their tax payments were too low.

The survey also asked respondents whether they thought the amount they paid was fair: 55 percent agreed and 43 percent disagreed.

BIDEN PLAN WOULD LIMIT LONGSTANDING TAX BREAK USED BY FARMERS

The poll showed the number of Americans who think their income taxes are too high began to fall after former President George W. Bush’s tax cuts in 2001.

The range of people who thought their taxes were too high went from a high of 69 percent in 1969 to a low of 45 percent in 2018 and 2019.

When it comes to political parties, the number of Democrats who say the amount they pay is fair rose this year — to 65 percent from 61 percent last year.

Conversely, Republicans who say the amount they pay is fair fell to 46 percent this year from 58 percent last year.

Looking at income levels, 57 percent of people with a household income of $100,000 or more said their tax payments are fair, compared to 55 percent last year.

But those in households making less than $100,000 said the amount was fairer last year.

Fifty-nine percent of people with household incomes between $40,000 and $99,999 said the amount they paid last year was fair compared to 56 percent this year.

Sixty-one percent of those making less than $40,000 last year said the amount they paid was fair.

Only 54 percent of them said they considered it fair this year.

President Biden is planning a number of tax increases to pay for his nearly $2 trillion infrastructure plan, including hiking the corporate rate to 28 percent from 21 percent.

He laid out his spending and tax plan in an address to Congress last week, after the Gallup survey had been completed.

The poll also found that 57 percent of Americans predict their taxes will increase in the next year, while 33 percent believe they won’t change and 8 percent expect them to drop.

A majority in each income level believes their taxes will rise — 54 percent in the $100,000 and up group, 63 percent of those making between $40,000 and $99,999, and 54 percent of those making under $40,000.

