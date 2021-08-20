Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal makes US look ‘weak’ on global stage: Rep. LaHood

Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., joined FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" and argued the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan will have negative impacts on America’s international influence.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

REP. DARIN LAHOOD: This whole debacle has been an abject failure in leadership by the Biden administration. When I think about what's happened over the last week, it's humiliating. It's embarrassing. It's disheartening. It's demoralizing to our men and women that fought so hard over the last 20 years.

But, you know, there's been a lot of criticism in the past about President Trump and what he did to our NATO allies. What we did in the last week to our NATO allies is, again, terrible in terms of our reputation in the world. We look weak and this didn't have to happen under this administration.

I also worry about our allies. What does Taiwan think right now? Are we going to have their back? What does Ukraine think? What does Israel think? And this didn't have to happen. And this is not who we are as Americans. And so, you know, unfortunately, President Biden and his team continue to deny, they continue to blame and shift the blame to other people. They're evasive on this. They need to own up to this and we need to change direction here quickly.

LARA LOGAN: US MILITARY DOES NOT HAVE THE 'POLITICAL BACKING' TO USE FORCE IN AFGHANISTAN

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW BELOW: