Biden admin. dangles $7.5B Tesla subsidy if Musk unlocks Supercharging network

Tesla founder Elon Musk could miss out on a major windfall if the company keeps its electric charging stations exclusive.

President Biden's Department of Transportation is set to offer $7.5 billion in subsidies aimed at propagating electric vehicle charging facilities nationwide, Reuters reports, citing administration officials.

The Department of Transportation intends to require beneficiaries of the massive subsidy package to conform to Combined Charging System (CCS) standards.

The CCS provides a standard for electric vehicles from different companies and brands worldwide, including Ford, Hyundai, Honda, General Motors and more.

Tesla currently operates a proprietary charging system that keeps its approximately 40,000 charging stations exclusive to the company and its consumers.

Musk has previously expressed openness to the idea of opening access to Tesla charging stations to the wider market.