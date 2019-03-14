Trish Regan: Beto O'Rourke won't get far in 2020 race if he's just anti-Trump

It’s official. The skateboarding punk-rocker, former Democratic congressman from Texas is the latest to jump into the extremely crowded Democratic field, and he’s hoping to “fail up” after losing his senatorial bid to Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

Some are excited about him; they say he represents youth, and he resonates with Hispanics, but I don’t see it. Rather, here’s what I do see: a boarding school, preppy-boy type (never good) who loves the spotlight (how else do you explain the skateboard?) but has no substance — and entirely lacks any kind of economic plan. He has basically no experience and, as of now, no platform!

He’s got some vague interest in the environment - perhaps because he’s trying to ride the coattails of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). O’Rourke has endorsed her Green New Deal, but the environment alone as his platform is not going to cut it. Americans are wise to the chicken-little, sky-is-falling routine. Wasn’t it former Vice President Al Gore who was constantly hitting that note, and weren’t most of the world’s ice caps supposed to be gone five years ago in 2014 according to him?

O’Rourke’s other big claim to fame is that he wants to alter the Supreme Court by adding justices. Sorry Beto - your party lost to President Trump, and if you’re going to engage in recreating the court just because you don’t like it? You’re following in the footsteps of some rather dubious leaders — namely socialist Hugo Chávez who did exactly that in Venezuela.

O’Rourke doesn't stand for anything. He's just, like most of them, anti-Trump. That’s not enough. Americans want something to vote for-- not against!