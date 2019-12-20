White House policy adviser Stephen Miller: Bernie Sanders has completely 'surrendered' to the left

White House policy adviser Stephen Miller and 2020 Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders aren’t exactly two people you’d think would agree on much, but, Miller told FOX Business’ Trish Regan that when it comes to immigration, they used to be right in synch.

In an exclusive interview with "Trish Regan Primetime," the policy adviser said, he has to “smile when listening to Bernie,” because “Bernie Sanders used to be a pro-American socialist. He used to be a pro-border socialist. He used to be an individual that attacked open borders as an attack on the working poor, as an attack on the working class.”

“Bernie used to take the view that the open borders and uncontrolled migration was a way to pad profits for corporate America, which it is while depleting wages and crucially, social services for low-income Americans, depleting healthcare for low-income Americans, burdening schools and hospitals for those who need those services," Miller said.

But, something changed along the way, according to Miller. He said Bernie Sanders got corrupted by the left’s doctrine of open borders.

In Thursday’s debate, Sanders promised a path to citizenship for every American here illegally and, in previous debates, has backed open borders.

“The immigration plan of Bernie Sanders's website today is a total and complete nullification and dissolution of national boundaries and national borders,” Miller said. “It means the decimation of middle-income and low-income people. It means the destruction of jobs and wages for those who have the least. And it means the evaporation of many critical public services. Bernie Sanders has completely surrendered his populist mantle, as has the whole Democratic Party.”

