Bernie Sanders: Elizabeth Warren is a capitalist. 'I'm not'

What’s the difference between Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass?

Continue Reading Below

Warren has reportedly described herself as “a capitalist to my bones.” But Sanders, in an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” said: “I’m not.”

Sanders made the comment in a response to a question about the similarity between his positions and Warren’s on many issues as each seeks the Democratic nomination to face President Trump in the 2020 election.

“Elizabeth has been a friend of mine for some 25 years, and I think she is a very, very good senator,” Sanders said. “But there are differences between Elizabeth and myself. Elizabeth, as I think you know, has said she is ‘a capitalist through her bones.’ I’m not.”

Warren made the “bones” comment while speaking to members of a New England business group in July of 2018, according to reports from that time.

Sanders, who was recently treated for a heart issue, said went on to say that he believes more change than just regulation is needed to address the “greed and corruption” in Washington and among corporate leaders.

“I am, I believe, the only candidate who’s going to say to the ruling class of this country — the corporate elite — ‘Enough. Enough with your greed and your corruption,’” Sanders said.

“We need real change in this country.”

A recent Quinnipiac University poll put Warren at the head of the pack for the nomination, edging slightly ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden, FOX News reported. Sanders has held steady in third place in recent polls.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE