Stephen Miller: Democrats 'traffic in lies, hatred and yes, racism'

The president's chief policy adviser Stephen Miller told FOX Business' Trish Regan in an exclusive interview the racism allegations against him are all politically motivated.

Continue Reading Below

“I am nothing of the sort,” Miller said during "Trish Regan Primetime" on Friday.

Miller fired back at Democrats who claimed he is a white supremacist as well as a former Breitbart editor who may have accused him of “radicalizing” her in 2015. Katie McHugh reportedly turned over emails between her and Miller to the Southern Poverty Law Center, apologizing for her former life as a bigot and blaming Miller for indoctrinating her.

WHITE HOUSE POLICY ADVISER STEPHEN MILLER: BERNIE SANDERS HAS COMPLETELY 'SURRENDERED' TO THE LEFT

The emails inspired a new round of attacks against Miller as 25 Jewish Democrats demanded Trump fire him. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) penned a letter with more than two dozen signatures from the Senate demanding the same action against Miller.

“I find the accusation to be profoundly offensive and completely outrageous," Miller said during the wide-ranging interview covering policy reforms, immigration and impeachment. "And it's an attempt on the part of the Democratic Party to attack and demonize a Jewish staffer. And make no mistake, there is a deep vein of anti-Semitism that is running through today's Democratic Party."

US SHOPPERS SHRUG OFF IMPEACHMENT, CONFIDENCE ROCKETS TO 7-MONTH HIGH

Miller maintained the Democrats' attacks are entirely motivated by his Jewish faith.

The emails

In the email exchanges McHugh deemed racist, Miller allegedly cited a 1970s French novel popular with white supremacists called "The Camp of the Saints" for its negative interpretation of immigration. He also reportedly sent McHugh a link to an article on a website known for its white supremacism. Nonetheless, Miller maintained his emails are without fault, insisting, "You won't see any of my emails quoted in that letter because there's nothing wrong in any of my emails. Nothing wrong with anything I said unless being proud to be American and standing up for American citizens is a crime, to which today's Democratic Party, it is a crime. Being pro-American to today's Democratic Party is a thought crime to them."

'America First'

Miller said his policy goals are about one thing only: America First.

"I will not take moral lectures from a party that endorses the slaughter of innocent Americans and sanctuary cities," Miller said. "I will not take moral lectures from a party that has zero empathy for the thousands of Americans killed by drugs, killed by criminals who have no right to be in our country because they oppose immigration and border control. Where is their compassion? Where is their empathy? Where is their heart and soul for innocent Americans killed every single day because of their policies?"

Allegations of racist Democrats

Miller suggested the Democrats are attempting to make him into something he is not because it serves their narrative.

"The Democratic Party of today traffics in lies, hatred and, yes, racism," Miller said. "And a lot of projection involved in the attacks they make. They divide people by race. They divide people by color. They try to separate, they tried to pull people away from one another and tear at the seams that hold us together. Where Donald Trump runs on a One Nation conservatism, the idea that we are all one country with a shared destiny and a shared future. Donald Trump is the anti-racist president, and everyone who works underneath him are absolutely committed to the philosophy of everyone as equal in the eyes of God."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS Miller said President Trump has not discussed the issue with him, saying he “is too busy running the country to waste his time with this drivel coming from the same lunatics who've been launching a three-year campaign of lies, hoaxes and scams against the president."

Miller not worried about his reputation

Miller said he's not concerned about how or if the Democrats may have damaged his own reputation.

"I don't waste a lot of my time thinking about my legacy or thinking about my role in life because I have one job right now, which is that, No. 1, I am paid by the taxpayers to be a public servant," Miller said. "Any time I spend thinking about or worrying about myself is a complete and total distraction.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE