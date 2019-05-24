Ben & Jerry's CEO says the ice cream company doesn’t support Bernie Sanders

Ben & Jerry's CEO Matthew McCarthy vehemently denied the notion that the ice cream company supports Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and his agenda for his 2020 presidential election campaign.

“We do not support any political candidates what so ever, but we are very active on the topics and our values,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Friday.

The ice cream company is distancing itself from co-founder Ben Cohen, an outspoken supporter of Sanders.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have strongly backed plans to tax the rich to fund social programs.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has introduced a wealth tax proposal that would be applied to “ultra-millionaires.” California Senator Kamala Harris would roll back President Trump’s tax cuts passed by Congress in 2017 and Sanders wants to raise the estate tax for rich heirs.

“That’s not a priority for us at all,” McCarthy said when asked if he supports raising taxes on wealthy Americans.

Trump signed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act into law in Dec 2017, cutting the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent in an effort to revive the U.S. economy.

McCarthy said the tax cuts didn't necessarily have the intended effect across the entire business system.

“Whether taxes go up and down, it’s imperative to have clear values, and know what to stand for,” he said.