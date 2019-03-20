Trump dominates Facebook, Google ad spending ahead of 2020 race

President Trump has repeatedly accused tech giants like Facebook and Google of harboring an anti-conservative bias, but that hasn’t prevented his re-election campaign from pouring millions of dollars into advertisements on those same platforms.

Trump’s spending on Facebook and Google advertisements is nearly double that of the entire 2020 Democratic field combined, according to data from Facebook and Google’s political ad transparency report which was published by Bully Pulpit Interactive and first reported by Axios on Tuesday.

“Facebook, Google and Twitter, not to mention the Corrupt Media, are sooo on the side of the Radical Left Democrats,” Trump wrote on Twitter this week. “But fear not, we will win anyway, just like we did before! #MAGA.”

As of December 2018, Trump has poured an estimated $5.6 million into ads — roughly $3.5 million on Facebook and $2.1 million on Google. The next highest spender is Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who has reportedly spent close to $416,000 on Facebook and around 210,000 on Google. Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., follow closely behind, each spending more than $300,000 on Facebook alone, according to the data.

Other lesser-known Democratic candidates like former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro trail significantly behind when it comes to spending. Weld apparently spent less than $1,400 on Facebook ads, while Castro only spent about $3,700, during that same time period.

More than 2.2 billion people log onto Facebook every month, social media management platform Hootsuite reported in Nov. 2018, making it the world’s biggest social media platform. It’s also a top choice for reaching the broadest audience, with 66 percent of Americans using it daily, the company states.