Ben Carson rips 'slimeballs' over 'furniture-gate'

HUD Secretary Ben Carson sounded off on Thursday after the inspector general for the Department of Housing and Urban Development found no evidence of misconduct regarding a controversial pricey furniture order.

“I was so disgusted with that story because, you know, they try to claim that you know I want to buy expensive furniture while I'm trying to take money away from the poor people,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney. “That was the only narrative that they were interested in.”

The watchdog concluded the report on Wednesday, according to Fox News, after spending more than a year examining whether Carson and his wife improperly attempted to purchase a $31,561 dining set for his office. Carson had the order canceled on March 1, 2018 after media reports surfaced.

Carson said the IG report demonstrates that he had “very little” to do with the whole issue.

“There's probably no one in Washington who cares less about furniture than I did,” he said. “But here's the key thing Stuart, will they now come back and say well we were wrong Carson? Of course not -- they'll say nothing -- slimeballs.”

